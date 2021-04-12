Centre suspends meals on flights having duration of less than 2 hours

No meals on flights with less than 2 hours flying time

The ban will come into effect from Thursday, the ministry said in its order

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 12 2021, 16:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2021, 17:31 ist

Airlines are not permitted to serve meals in flights that have a duration of less than two hours, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Monday, as coronavirus cases continue to soar in the country.

When scheduled domestic flights were resumed on May 25 after coronavirus lockdown last year, the ministry had allowed the airlines to serve in-flight meals under certain conditions.

Modifying the previous order, the ministry's fresh directive said: "The airlines, operating flights on domestic sectors, may provide meals services on board, where the in-flight duration is two hours or more."

The ministry stated it has decided to review the on-board meal services in domestic flights considering "the increasing threat of Covid-19 and its variants".

