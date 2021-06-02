Centre tacitly blames states for poor vaccination in May

In a tacit way, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday blamed the states for poor Covid-19 vaccination in May by pointing out that a total of 1.62 crore doses of the vaccines were left unused with the states when the month ended.

Between May 1-31, as many as 6.1 croredoses of vaccines were administered by the states and union territories whereas 1.62 crore unutilised doses were available with states, the ministry said, noting that a total of 79.45 crore doses were available for inoculation in May.

The ministry released the data following allegation that the Centre had promised 12 crore doses of vaccines during June 2021 while administering only around 5.8 crore doses from the total of 7.9 crore doses available in May.

This comes at a time when several states have written to the Centre seeking more vaccines particularly for the 18-44 year population. The vaccination rates were down for two weeks in May and picked up only in the last week.

“In May, India reported 30% more Covid-19 cases, 146% more deaths, and conducted 34% more tests when compared to April. But, it administered 32% fewer vaccines,” tweeted health economist Rijo John, a visiting faculty at the Indian Institute ofManagement, Kozhikode.

The Centre argued that it ensured vaccine supply to the priority groups like healthcare workers, front line staff, senior citizens and people above 45 years.

While India has administered at least one dose of the vaccine to 22.08 crore individuals, the first two priority groups – healthcare workers and frontline staff – are yet to receive two doses of the vaccines. Only 68% of healthcare workers and around 45% of frontline staff received both the doses. Till 7 PM on Wednesday, 22.45 lakh doses were administered.

“The uptake among health workers is a function of vaccine acceptance, not an issue of access.

As informed citizens, their hesitancy could be attributable to lack of transparency around the vaccine efficacy results. Launching a national vaccine delivery programme in a clinical trial mode does not instil confidence,” Oommen John, a senior public health specialist at the George Institute of Global Health told DH.

“It is unfortunate that citizens who need to be protected against Covid-19, are caught in the debate on who is at fault for the lack of access to vaccines. If vaccines are a public good, it needs to be universally accessible. Universal access to immunization is a basic function of every health system,” he added.

