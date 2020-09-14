Centre targeting those involved in movements: Mamata Banerjee on Umar Khalid's arrest

Asked about the arrest of social activist and former JNU research scholar West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that if there is evidence action should be taken as per law. She also seemingly accused the BJP government the Centre of targeting those who are involved in movements.

She also said that first CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury was named in the charge sheet for the Delhi riots and then it was removed.

“I have also seen it (news of Khalid’s arrest) in newspapers. First, they (Centre) mentioned Sitaram Yechury’s name in the charge sheet and then they removed it. But they have also mentioned the names of Yogendra Yadav and others,” said Banerjee. She was speaking to reporters at the State Secretariat.

She also said that such actions were right in a democracy.

“If someone has done something wrong and there is evidence then action should be taken as per law,” said Banerjee. Delhi Police arrested Khalid late on Sunday night in relation to the riots in Delhi in February.

