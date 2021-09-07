Centre ties up with pharma companies to develop multi-strain Covid-19 vaccine: Report

With the Delta variant causing havoc across the world, India is planing to produce a multi-strain Covid-19 vaccine on the lines of a flu shot that can arrest the ever-mutating variants of the coronavirus, according to a report by the Business Standard quoting government sources.

The government has reportedly partnered with players of the pharmaceutical industry to introduce a 'cocktail' vaccine that could help combat future deadlier variants of the virus.

Multiple variants of the novel coronavirus have been found across the globe and with vaccination drives being conducted globally, the focus has shifted towards the efficacy of the vaccines against the emerging variants. Many countries have reported breakthrough cases of Covid-19 where the immunity induced by the vaccines was overpowered by a newer mutated variant of the coronavirus.

Also read: In world first, Cuba starts Covid jabs for toddlers

While there were no details of the institutions or the pharma companies involved in the effort to create multi-strain vaccine, the government official said, “the product is not ready yet; it is under development. This will take some time. Once the product is ready, it will go for clinical trials.”

There are two ways to achieve this vaccine. The first involves using a different variant from the original Wuhan one for developing the jab. Another one involves mixing of two variants and testing if the shot works, industry sources told the publication.

Ahemdabad-based Zydus Cadilla, whose DNA-plasmid Covid vaccine is approved in India, is working to produce a vaccine to combat the Delta variant. They are also, according to the publication, trying to roll out a multi-strain vaccine. If found that the Delta construct works better with multiple variants than of the Wuhan strain, then the vaccines can be tweaked with genetic sequence of the Delta variant in the future, said Sharvil Patel, managing director of Zydus Cadila.

Patel said the second method would involve two variants on the lines a flu shot which can have multiple variants as part of the same vaccine. "However, all this research is still very preliminary, and I do not think that we have anything in sight anytime soon. To have something practically would take at least five to six more months,” he said.

Check out the latest DH Videos here: