Centre to arrange for special trains to facilitate return of labourers to workplaces

Trains to ferry labourers to workplace by centre

PTI
PTI, Kolkata ,
  • May 30 2020, 20:29 ist
The Centre on Saturday said it would arrange special trains to facilitate the return of labourers to their workplaces, following concerns raised by industries regarding shortage of labour hitting production and logistics.

Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur, after listening to the problem of labour shortage from the industries, assured that special trains would be arranged so that labourers can return to their workplaces, Bharat Chamber of Commerce said in a statement.

Thakur interacted with the members of the chamber through video conference.

The minister urged the industries to get in touch with their workers, who have returned home during the lockdown.

According to the Railway Board, 3,840 'Shramik Special' trains have been operated till May 28 since the services commenced from May 1.

Responding to other suggestions by the chamber, Thakur said an ordinance will soon be passed on the new rules of Tax deduction at source (TDS).

