Centre to assess, rank cities on quality of drinking water

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has decided to assess and rank cities on the quality of drinking water through a survey named Pey Jal Survekshan (PJS).

The survey, which is likely to be held next month, will cover 485 cities identified under AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme.

The assessment will be done on broad parameters - water utility services, sewer connections and used water utility services, the health of water bodies, non-revenue water and best practices and innovation in supplying water to consumers, said an official in the ministry here.

The survey also covers the citizen feedback to get to know the consumers’ opinion about the drinking water supply and its quality, installation of metres, grievances redress mechanism and public awareness about the usage of water and its savings, said the official.

The quality of drinking water will be tested independently both at households as well as water treatment plants, said the official added.

AMRUT 2.0 aims to make cities’ water secure and provide functional water tap connections to all households, Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said earlier.

It envisages providing water tap connections to households in all statutory towns through 2.68 crore new household tap connections.