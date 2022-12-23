Centre to conduct mock emergency drills for Covid-19

Centre to conduct mock emergency drills for Covid-19 across India

More details awaited

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 23 2022, 10:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2022, 10:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

The government will conduct a mock drill for emergency response to deal with Covid-19 cases in hospitals across the country on December 27. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also visit a government hospital for the drill, sources told ANI.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News
Mansukh Mandaviya

What's Brewing

2022's best nature-inspired solutions

2022's best nature-inspired solutions

97 jumbos taken out of Assam since 2006, not returned

97 jumbos taken out of Assam since 2006, not returned

Food street shop owners excited about makeover

Food street shop owners excited about makeover

Homebakers dish out rich cakes, Christmas treats

Homebakers dish out rich cakes, Christmas treats

Two students offer hugs to Church Street visitors

Two students offer hugs to Church Street visitors

DH Toon | 'All quiet on the LAC'

DH Toon | 'All quiet on the LAC'

Man hires delivery guy to file complaint at Apple store

Man hires delivery guy to file complaint at Apple store

 