Centre to conduct tele-survey to assess COVID-19 prevalence

The government on Tuesday announced that it will conduct a telephone survey to gather feedback from citizens on prevalence and distribution of COVID-19 symptoms and appealed to participate in good measure.

The survey will be carried out by the National Informatics Centre by calling people on their mobile phones from calling number 1921.

“People are informed that it is a genuine survey and are requested to participate in good measure when a call comes in from 1921 to enable proper feedback of the prevalence and distribution of Covid symptoms,” an official statement said.

It also cautioned people against any other calls by pranksters or calls from any other number in the guise of such similar survey.