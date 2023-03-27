Centre to develop textbooks in 22 languages by next academic session

The Centre is working on a plan to develop textbooks in accordance with the new National Curriculum Framework by the next academic session in 22 languages. A key meeting was held on Monday in the education ministry for text books for classes 1 to 3, chaired by education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Education ministry secretary Sanjay Kumar, senior officials of the NCERT and members of National Steering Committee on National Curriculum Framework attended the meeting, the ministry said in a release.

Also Read | Karnataka: Textbooks, uniforms to reach schools by April-end

“During the meeting the Minister asked to develop textbooks in 22 languages included in the VIII schedule of the Constitution. This will be in consonance with the National Education Policy - 2020 perspective of imparting multilingual education,” the education ministry said.

Ministry officials said that in the next 3-4 months, textbooks will be developed for Hindi, English, Urdu and Math by the next academic session. Textbooks, officials said, need to be updated to catch up with digital learning methodologies, where a competency-based assessment will be done.