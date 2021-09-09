Centre to give cash award to sportspersons who won medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Paralympics medallists to get cash award from Centre

Rs 10 lakh will be given to gold medal winners, Rs 8 lakh to silver medal winners and Rs 5 lakh to Bronze medal winners

  • Sep 09 2021, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2021, 22:51 ist
The Union Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry has decided to give cash award to Indian sportspersons who won medals at the recently concluded Tokyo Paralympics.

Rs 10 lakh will be given to gold medal winners, Rs 8 lakh to silver medal winners and Rs 5 lakh to Bronze medal winners, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar will felicitate the Tokyo Paralympics medal winners on Friday. He will also felicitate the rest of the Indian paralympics contingent and the coaches.

He will be joined by Union Minister of State of Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale.

The ministry said India sent the biggest ever contingent of 54 sportspersons across nine disciplines for participation in the Tokyo Paralympics.

"Indian paralympians created history by winning 19 medals including five gold, eight Silver and six Bronze," it added.

