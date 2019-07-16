Centre to hold postmen exam in regional languages

After pressure from Tamil Nadu political parties, the Centre on Tuesday announced that examination for appointment of postmen held on July 14 will be cancelled and re-exam will be conducted in all local languages including Kannada and Tamil.

"The examination will now be held in all local languages, as per the notification of 10-5-2019 of the department concerned (with) examination, including (in) Tamil," Union IT and Communication Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told the Rajya Sabha.

Tamil Nadu political parties have been protesting in Parliament alleging that postal department's examination for appointments of postmen and assistants in rural areas held on Sunday were only in Hindi and English, and not Tamil.

They have alleged that though earlier postal department examinations were conducted in regional languages. However, in the just held examination, Tamil as a language to write the exam was dropped.

Demanding the regional language, the AIADMK, the DMK, the CPI and the CPM members protested in Rajya Sabha, which witnessed frequent adjournments.

When the proceedings resumed after 2.20 pm after three adjournments, the minister said that he has examined the matter and it has been decided to cancel the examination held on July 14.

“The examination will now be held in all local languages as per Notification of 10.05.2019 of the Department concerning the examination, including Tamil,” the minister said.