Centre to hold review meet on Omicron with states today

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will hold a meeting on Tuesday with States to take a stock of the situation amidst concerns over the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

To curb its spread, health authorities have tightened testing at airports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday ordered a review of plans to ease travel curbs in light of the new Covid-19 variant.

More to follow...



