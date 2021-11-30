Centre to hold review meet on Omicron with states today

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will hold a meeting on Tuesday with States to take a stock of the situation amidst concerns over the Omicron variant of Covid-19.
To curb its spread, health authorities have tightened testing at airports.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday ordered a review of plans to ease travel curbs in light of the new Covid-19 variant.
More to follow...
