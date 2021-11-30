Centre to hold review meet on Omicron with states today

Centre to hold review meet on Omicron with states today

Health authorities have tightened testing at airports, in the wake of the spread of the Omicron variant

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 30 2021, 09:32 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2021, 09:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will hold a meeting on Tuesday with States to take a stock of the situation amidst concerns over the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

To curb its spread, health authorities have tightened testing at airports. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday ordered a review of plans to ease travel curbs in light of the new Covid-19 variant.

More to follow...
 

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dravid defends timing of declaration

Dravid defends timing of declaration

CDC bats for Covid booster jab for all adults above 18

CDC bats for Covid booster jab for all adults above 18

Pentagon Chief orders new inquiry into Syria airstrike

Pentagon Chief orders new inquiry into Syria airstrike

Canada's Omicron count rises to 3; Quebec sees 1st case

Canada's Omicron count rises to 3; Quebec sees 1st case

Messi claims record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or

Messi claims record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or

News agencies create joint 'European Newsroom'

News agencies create joint 'European Newsroom'

Club World Cup to be held in UAE in February

Club World Cup to be held in UAE in February

South Africa returnee from Chandigarh Covid positive

South Africa returnee from Chandigarh Covid positive

Sharjeel's speech did not incite violence: Allahabad HC

Sharjeel's speech did not incite violence: Allahabad HC

Who is Parag Agrawal, Twitter's new CEO?

Who is Parag Agrawal, Twitter's new CEO?

 