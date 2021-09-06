Centre to increase database of farmers to 8 crore by December with help of states: Tomar

Picking a leaf from Karnataka, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday asked states to create a database of farmers with linkages to land records for better targeting of various government schemes for their welfare.

Tomar, addressing a conference of chief ministers and agriculture ministers of states, asked state governments to create a database for using the federated farmer database prepared by the Centre and allow linkage to state land record database.

He said the Agriculture Ministry has created a database of 5.5 crore farmers and it will be increased to eight crore farmers by December with the help of State governments.

The database would allow the government to offer personalised services to farmers such as soil and plant health advisories, real-time weather advisories, irrigation facilities, seeds, fertilisers and pesticide-related information, nearby logistics facilities and market access information.

The discussion with the States centred around the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) set up to drive infrastructure investment.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said India was emerging as a trusted export partner and there was further scope for improvement of agri-exports.

He emphasised strengthening the infrastructure for storage and warehousing and channelling investments for this purpose.

The recent modifications to the AIF such as making APMCs, state agencies, national and state federations of cooperatives, farmer producer organisations and self-help groups eligible for funding under the scheme.

Activities such as community farming, assets, post-harvest management projects and primary processing too have been made eligible for funding under the scheme.

Tomar also stressed the need to make India self-reliant in edible oils and urged states to promote oil palm cultivation.

