Centre to introduce more reforms in mining sector soon: Joshi

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said the government will come out with some more reforms in the mining sector soon as it is keen to promote the best use of the country's mineral reserves.

"Very shortly, we may come out with some more reforms. Soon some reforms will be put out for public comments. The government will consult with the states and stakeholders," he said while addressing a business conclave. "Whatever the reforms the government is intended to make are as per the demand from the industry," he said.

He also said the government brought the Mines and Minerals. (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2015, which provides for the actual resources through the auction route and further major amendments were brought this year also.

The government was keen on a sustainable domestic mining industry, reducing imports and increasing the mineral sector's contribution to India's gross domestic product (GDP) from the current 1.75 per cent to at least 2.5 per cent, he said.

The Minister said compared to previous year, this year a lot of mines have been brought into auction, he added.

Separately, the government has launched the fourth round of auction of coal mines for commercial mining under which 99 blocks have been put on sale. Minister Joshi has launched the fourth tranche of auction of 99 coal mines, including 24 new mines in a function here.

The minister also urged the officials to identify more coal blocks for auctioning. The Minister said at least for the next 30 to 40 years coal will continue to be crucial in India’s energy sector.

