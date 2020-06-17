Centre to issue orders for regular payment of salaries to doctors on June 18

The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that a direction would be issued within a day to all the states for regular payment of salaries to the doctors and other health care workers, attending to COVID-19 patients.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted before a bench presided over by Justice Ashok Bhushan that an order by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfares would be issued exercising its power under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 for timely payment of salaries, by Thursday.

Mehta added that the ministry would also be issuing a direction by Thursday for seven days initial quarantine facilities for the doctors treating COVID-19 patients.

Taking his submission into the record, the court said, "The central government shall issue an appropriate direction to the Chief Secretary of the states and Union Territories to ensure that the orders are faithfully complied with, violation of which may be treated as an offence under the Disaster Management Act and the IPC."

The court, however, declined to accept a plea by senior advocate K V Vishwanathan, appearing for a doctor, Arushi Jain, who filed a PIL for issuance of directions to the state governments to give details of the accommodations for using as a quarantine facility for the medical professionals.

It said Mehta already submitted that appropriate steps have been taken for requisitioning necessary accommodations for the purpose.

The Solicitor General also informed the court that doctors and health workers, who were directly looking after the COVID-19 patients, were not denied the quarantine.

"Looking to the requirement of doctors and health workers to manage the hospital, quarantine period should be initially for one week only and thereafter taking the profile of the health worker a decision would be taken for a further period of one week," he said.

Vishwanathan said salaries and emoluments of the doctors and health workers should be paid timely, as they were front-line warriors.

He added that there were no details of appropriate accommodations as quarantine centres for them as mandated under the Union government's guidelines issued on May 15.

He further said that a doctor, even with PPE Kit, has to be given quarantine to protect himself and his family.