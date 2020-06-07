Centre to issue new guidelines as COVID-19 cases rise?

Centre to issue revised guidelines as coronavirus cases rise?

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 07 2020, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2020, 23:13 ist
Representative image

With rising cases of coronavirus across the country, the Centre is reportedly set to issue new guidelines for citizens that need to be followed strictly.

Quoting its Hindi language publication, Hindustan Times reported that the Centre is concerned about the increasing COVID-19 cases since Unlock 1.0 came into effect.

The report added that several states have also expressed their concern to the Centre regarding social distancing norms and other protocols being flouted and want the Centre to issue stringent guidelines.

With only the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK ahead of it, India now stands among the top five worst-hit nations by the pandemic.

The total number of infections has now crossed over 2,50,000. The death toll surpassed 7,000 as of June 7.

 

Coronavirus
COVID-19
India

