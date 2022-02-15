Centre to launch special initiatives for denotified, nomadic tribes

The government is set to launch a scheme to provide good quality coaching, health insurance and financial assistance for construction of houses for members of denotified, nomadic, and semi-nomadic tribes.

The denotified tribes, nomadic tribe, semi-nomadic tribes are among the most neglected, marginalised and economically deprived communities with most living a life of destitution.

Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar is scheduled to launch the initiatives on Wednesday.

The free coaching initiative is expected to enable them to appear in competitive examinations and open up opportunities in medical, engineering, business administration and other sectors.

"Approximately, 6250 students will be provided free coaching under this component in five years. The total funds spend in the five years will be Rs 50 crore," an official statement said.

Under the health insurance initiative, 4,44,500 families will be covered under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana for a period of five years and at a cost of Rs 49 crore.

Considering the shortage of houses for denotified tribes, the government has proposed to earmark a separate outlay for PMAY to support specific importance in providing houses only for the communities.

"Approximately, 4,200 houses will be constructed under this component in five years. The total funds to be spent in the five years will be Rs.50 crore," it said.

Under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) government plans to create nearly 2,000 clusters to generate employment for these communities.

Historically, these communities never had access to private land or home ownership and used forests and grazing lands for their livelihood and residential use.

Check out latest DH videos here