Centre to map skill-sets of Vande Bharat returnees, help them find jobs

With a large number of Indians, setlled outside, returning home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government on Wednesday launched a new initiative to map their skill-sets to help them find new jobs.

The Skilled Workers Arrival Database for Employment Support (SWADES), a joint effort of the ministries of Civil Aviation, External Affairs and Skill Development, is aimed at making the best of skilled workforce returning to the country due to the ongoing pandemic.

“It aims to create a database of qualified citizens based on their skill-sets and experience to tap into and fulfil demand of Indian and foreign companies,” an official statement said.

The collected information will be shared with the companies for suitable placement opportunities in the country. The returning citizens are required to fill up an online SWADES Skills Card.

The card will facilitate a strategic framework to provide the returning citizens with suitable employment opportunities through discussions with key stakeholders including state governments, industry associations and employers.

An online form has been created to gather required details of the citizens returning from across the world.

The form contains the details related to the work sector, job title, employment, years of experience. A toll free call centre facility has also been set up to support the citizens for any queries related to filling the form.

The initiative was launched on Saturday and had received 7,000 applications till Wednesday.