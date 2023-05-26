Centre to mint ₹75 coin to mark inauguration of new Parliament building

Centre to mint ₹75 coin to mark new Parliament opening

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
  • May 26 2023, 08:17 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 08:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A special Rs 75 coin will be launched to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday. The commemorative coin will also be a tribute to India's 75 years of Independence, the ministry said. 

The coin will showcase the Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar with 'Satyamev Jayate' below it. The coin will also bear the Indian Rupee symbol "₹" and the denomination "75" in international numerals below the Lion Capitol.

The other side of the coin will have 'Bharat' written in Devanagari script on the left side, and 'India' in English on the right side.

Also Read — PM or Prez should inaugurate Parliament? SC to hear PIL

In a related development, the Supreme Court will hear on Friday a plea seeking direction that the new Parliament building be inaugurated on May 28 by President Droupadi Murmu and not Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

More to follow...

