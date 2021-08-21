Centre to pay PF share of certain employers, employees till 2022

Clarification: The finance minister made the below remarks while reiterating the announcements made in Atmanirbhar Bharat Package last year, ANI clarified in a tweet.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the Central government will pay the PF share of the employer as well as the employee till 2022 for people who lost their job but again called back to work in small scale jobs in the formal sector whose units are registered in EPFO, according to ANI.