Centre to roll out free booster dose for 75 days from July 15

The Centre on Wednesday announced launching a special 75-day campaign to administer the Covid-19 vaccine’s booster dose to anyone above 18 years free of cost at government vaccination centres.

“Vaccination is an effective means to fight Covid-19. Today's Cabinet decision (of free precaution dose for all adults) will further India’s vaccination coverage and create a healthier nation,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a Twitter message.

“The scheme will be rolled out from July 15 and continue for the next 75 days,” Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said in a briefing after the Cabinet meeting.

The government announcement comes amidst poor uptake of the vaccine’s precautionary third dose, which is a paid one for people in the age group of 18-49 years and needs to be taken at private hospitals.

So far, less than 1 per cent of the target population of 77 crore in the 18-59 age group have been administered the precaution dose. The uptake, however, is more among the senior citizens, healthcare workers and frontline workers.

An on-ground analysis of Covid vaccination data shows nearly 70 crore people in the 18-59 year age group have taken two doses of the vaccine, but only 72 lakh individuals received the third shot.

“This is a welcome step, given that the uptake of the booster dose has been slow. Overcoming cost barriers should help in improving access to those who were restrained due to financial reasons,” Oommen John, a senior public health researcher at the George Institute for Global Health, Delhi told DH.

"A majority of the Indian population received their second dose over nine months ago. Studies at ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) and other international research institutions have suggested that antibody levels started dropping around six months after the primary vaccination with both doses. Thus getting a booster increases the immune response," the official said.

The Union Health Ministry last week reduced the gap between the second and booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine for all beneficiaries from nine to six months, following a recommendation from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).

To improve the vaccination coverage, the Centre for the second-time has launched a door-to-door campaign that will run for two months beginning on June 1.