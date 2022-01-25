Centre to unveil comics on women freedom fighters

The Union Ministry of Culture will soon release graphic novels on the lives of freedom fighters Aruna Asaf Ali, Rani Gaindileu, Sucheta Kripalani and 17 more women as part of the celebration of the lives of 75 unsung heroes of the Indian freedom struggle.

Other steps include podcasts and a travelling exhibition of the paintings in a 750-metre scroll put up at Rajpath for the Republic Day celebrations.

The comics, produced by Amar Chitra Katha, are based on the lives of all the 75 unsung heroes. But the first batch will be on the lives of 20 women freedom fighters. Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi will unveil the graphic novels in the coming week.

This includes Rani Abbakka, Velu Nachiyar, Jhalkari Bai, Matangini Hazra, Gulab Kaur, Chakali Ilamma, Padmaja Naidu, Tileshwari Barua, Bishni Dev Shah, Subhadra Kumari, Durgawati Devi, Accamma Cherian, Durgabai Deshmukh, Usha Mehta, Parbati Giri, Tarkeshwari Sinha, and Snehlata Varma.

“The idea was to do something different for this year’s Republic Day celebrations since this is the 75th year,” said culture secretary Govind Mohan.

Podcasts on the lives of 40 freedom fighters, too, have been made.

In addition, paintings from the 750-metre-long scroll on display at the Rajpath will be taken around the country. “Indigenous art like Patua and Madhubani by 600 artistes from across the country have made the art, and we want them to be showcased,” said NGMA director Adwaita Gadanayak, who is behind the efforts.

The NGMA collaborated with Kalinga Institute of Technology, Silicon Institute of Technology and Chitkara University to build the scroll.

“Inspiration has also been drawn from the creative illustrations in the Constitution of India wherein the artistic elements painted by Nandalal Bose and his team have imparted a distinctive appeal from the indigenous arts of India,” read a release by the culture ministry.

