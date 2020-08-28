Centre toying with lives of students: Mamata on NEET, JEE issue

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged that the Centre was toying with the lives of thousands of students with its rigid stand of holding the NEET and JEE examinations amid the Covid-19 pandemic. She clarified that her government was not against holding examinations and only seek to point out to the Centre that a pandemic is going on and the lives of students will be in danger.

“We have urged the Centre to postpone the examinations as the pandemic is going on. But the Centre is being stubborn over the issue,” said Mamata.

Addressing a virtual rally on the occasion of a foundation day of TMC ‘s student’s wing the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) the TMC supremo also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Maam Ki Baat program saying that instead of lecturing others it should first listen to the Maan Ki Baat of students.

Ruling out the possibility of holding final year examinations of colleges and Universities in the state in September the Chief Minister said that she had asked Education Minister Partha Chatterjee look into the possibility of holding the examinations in before Durga Puja in October.

“I have the Education Minister to explore the prospect of holding the final year examinations in October before the Durga Puja...There is no question conducting the examinations in September,” said Mamata. She also said that she had asked the Education Minister to explore both the online and offline means of conducting the examinations adding that in case of offline examinations the students should be allotted examination centres near their home.

Accusing the Centre of imposing its decisions in an undemocratic manner Mamata said that students and their family members are concerned whether they will fall ill after appearing for the examinations.

She said that the situation in the country is far from becoming normal as rail services and flights are still mostly not functioning.

“Many students appear in these examinations in other districts. How will they reach the Centres with the transport system not functioning?” asked Mamata.