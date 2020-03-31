Centre turns to domestic manufacturers for PPEs

Centre turns to domestic manufacturers for PPEs, ventilators

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Mar 31 2020, 07:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 07:12 ist

Under attack over shortage of personal protection equipment for healthcare workers, the government on Monday said it had ramped up domestic production of coveralls, masks, gloves and medical equipment such as ventilators to meet the rising demand.

