Centre urged to keep close watch on new Covid sub-variant BA-2.75

Scientists on Thursday urged the Union Health Ministry to keep a close watch on a new Covid-19 sub-variant named BA-2.75 hours after the World Health Organisation spoke about it for the first time, but they noted that it would be too early to press the panic button.

The variant is in circulation in at least 10 Indian states including Karnataka, Maharashtra and West Bengal as well as in seven countries even though India’s own Covid genome analysis group (INSACOG) is yet to come out with a statement on the new variant’s count and distribution.

“So far BA-2.75 is like other Omicron sub-variants i.e. more transmissible but showing mild disease. But it’s still early days,” virologist Shahid Jameel, Research Fellow at Green Templeton College, University of Oxford told DH.

“It possibly evades immunity better than its parent BA.2 due to additional mutations in neutralising antibody binding sites on spike protein and also binds a little better to the ACE2 receptor (a protein that provides an entry point to the coronavirus to hook onto a cell). This needs to be watched.”

Tedros Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organisation on Wednesday spoke about the new variant emerging from India for the first time. “In countries like India a new sub lineage of BA.2.75 has also been detected, which we’re following,” he said.

Scientists from India’s SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) are to meet here on Friday to take stock of the situation and appraise the ministry.

“At the moment, there is no correlation between the new strain and the rate of hospitalisation, which remains low. But we are keeping track of clinical developments,” said an INSACOG member, who did not wish to be identified.

Among the new strains, the scientist said, BA-5 was the most virulent, but it was not spreading much in India, where the dominating strains are BA-2 and its variants. “We are in the endemic phase and the virus is evolving,” he said.

For close to three weeks, India is reporting more than 10,000 new Covid-19 cases daily even though the number of hospitalisations remains low. On some of the days, the number of fresh cases go up to 17,000-18,000.

More than 90 per cent of India’s adult population has received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, but the uptake of the third precautionary dose is low.

WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said there were still a limited number of (genome) sequences available of the sub-variant to analyse.

"But this sub-variant seems to have a few mutations on the receptor-binding domain of the spike protein, a key part of the virus that attaches itself to the human receptor. We have to watch. It's still too early to know if this sub-variant has properties of additional immune evasion or indeed of being more clinically severe. We don't know that,” she said in a video message.