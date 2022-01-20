Centre urges 6.5 crore Indians to take Covid vaccine second shot

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday asked 6.5 crore Indians who missed their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to come forward for the shot with top health officials claiming a significant drop in Covid mortality in the third wave as against the second surge due to protection offered by the vaccine.

The number of people who missed their second doses was 12 crore at one point of time but the number came down to 6.5 crore partially vaccinated individuals who didn't turn up despite repeated reminders, said Vinod Paul, NITI Ayog member and the government's principal adviser on Covid-19.

“The Covid-19 vaccine offers a protective shield by lowering the mortality. But the shield is getting weakened (in the absence of their second dose) as they can spread the infections in the society,” Paul said at a press conference here.

The Union Health Ministry also released data showing a drop of Covid mortality by one-tenth in the Omicron-powered third wave as against the Delta-driven second wave.

The ferocious second wave swept through India in April last year, steadily pushing the Covid-19 mortality. On April 30th, more than 3.86 lakh new cases were reported (previous 24 hours) while the number of active cases and deaths stood at 31.7 lakh and 3059 respectively.

Only 2% of India's 94.47 crore adult population had received the vaccine by then.

In comparison, on January 20, this year, there have been over 3.17 lakh fresh cases and more than 19 lakh active cases. But only 380 deaths have been reported as the number of fully vaccinated individuals rose to 72%. Hospitalisation in Delhi is also significantly lower.

“The current surge in India is not witnessing an increase in severe cases and deaths following high vaccine uptake,” said Balram Bhargava, ICMR director-general.

While vaccination played a key role in lowering the death count, experts, however, pointed out that the Health Ministry comparison did not take a crucial fact – Omicron's lower virulence as against Delta – into account.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in the last 10 days, more than 63% of the eligible health workers, 58% of eligible front line workers and 39% senior citizens took the third shot while 52% of the adolescents in the 15-18 years age group received their first jab.

