Centre vs Bengal: Chief Secy Bandyopadhyay issued show cause notice as row heats up

West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay was on Monday issued a show cause notice by the Centre for not reporting for duty in the national capital as the war of attrition between the Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee governments intensified over his "unilateral" transfer.

Sources said the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) issued the notice to the 1987-batch West Bengal cadre IAS officer as he showed no intent to join duty in Delhi at 10 AM on Monday.

It was not immediately clear whether the Centre has cancelled its May 24 order allowing him a three-month extension of services beyond his retirement date of May 31, though Mamata announced that he has retired on Monday and will now act in the capacity of Chief Minister's Advisor.

This is not the first time that Bandyopadhyay is on the line of fire. He and Director General of Police Virendra had not appeared before the Ministry of Home Affairs in December last year following a summons from the Centre to explain the law and order situation in the state after BJP president JP Nadda's convoy was attacked.

The latest episode is also a rerun of events post the attack on Nadda's convoy when the state government refused to repatriate three IPS officers — Bholanath Pandey, Praveen Tripathi and Rajeev Mishra — to the Centre after the incident. These officers were part of the security detail of Nadda when he visited as part of a political campaign and stayed in the state even after the directions from the Centre.

Bandyopadhyay was to retire on Monday but was given a three-month extension on May 24 upon request from Bengal government. He was asked to report in the capital at 10 AM on May 31. This may be because Bandyopadhyay missed a meeting with Modi on cyclone relief measures in Bengal, which was also not attended by Mamata.

With the 1987-batch Bengal cadre officer continuing to put up in Bengal and Mamata writing to Modi refusing to relieve him, another confrontation is brewing while the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) is contemplating action against Bandyopadhyay.

However, if Bandyopadhyay faces punishment, the Centre is going to face a backlash from the Mamata dispensation with the CM herself questioning the transfer without prior consultation with the state.

The Section 6(1) of The Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules 1954 stipulates that the Centre can bring an officer on deputation with the "concurrence" of the state government.

In case of any disagreement, it says that the matter shall be decided by the Centre and the state government shall give effect to the decision of the central government. Banerjee argues that there was no prior consultation about Bandyopadhyay's deputation and the Centre took a "unilateral" decision.

Former bureaucrats pointed out that officers are not usually sent on deputation against their will though the Centre has the authority to do so. Also about the possible action against Bandyopadhyay, they said that the rules are in a grey area.

According to Section 7 of The All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1969, it is the state government which has the "authority to institute proceedings and to impose penalty" on officers "if he is serving in connection with the affairs of that state, or is deputed for service in any company, association or body of individuals, whether incorporated or not, which is wholly or substantially owned or controlled by the Government of that State or in a local authority set up by an Act of the Legislature of that State".