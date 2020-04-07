Centre was sleeping, ill-prepared to deal with COVID-19 crisis: Sharad Yadav

Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) chief Sharad Yadav on Monday said there has been "total mismanagement and unpreparedness" on the part of the central government while dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

He said while the first case in India was detected on January 30, the government should have immediately started testing people coming from abroad.

"Our government was sleeping and busy in welcoming the US President... The entire country has seen to what extent he was felicitated. Had it (centre) started testing people landing from abroad after January 30 and made arrangements for their quarantine this disease would not have spread here," Yadav said in a statement.

He said the previous governments used to consult senior leaders from the opposition parties while dealing with a crisis situation but this practice is not being followed by the current regime.

Yadav also questioned the setting up of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

"There was already a National Disaster Fund which should have been used for taking donations," he said.

"The people are worried about their future and they don't know what will happen to them if the government continues with its current style of functioning," Yadav said.

He appealed to the prime minister to take decisions with caution and consult leaders of the opposition parties in the interest of the country.