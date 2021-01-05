Centre working on plan to develop coastal regions: PM

Centre working on plan to develop coastal regions, says PM Modi

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Jan 05 2021, 13:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2021, 13:39 ist
PM Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the nation was working on a plan to develop its coastal regions that will include efforts to boost fisheries and seaweed exports.

Modi on Tuesday launched 450-kilometre gas pipeline, built by GAIL (India) Ltd, linking the southern states of Kerala and Karnataka to help industries, households and automobiles migrate to the cleaner fuel.

Indian companies are spending billions of dollars to build infrastructure as the country wants to raise the share of gas in its energy mix to 15% by 2030 from about 6% now.

