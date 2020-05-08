Centre's kudos to Karnataka on COVID-19 random testing, concern on fatalities

Union Health Minister Harshvardhan on Friday appreciated Karnataka government’s efforts in mounting aggressive surveillance to detect COVID-19 cases in various districts of the state.

In a video conference with Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, Harshvardhan also voiced concern over the high fatality rate in the state, which at 4.1% was higher than the national rate of 3.3% of the total cases.

Harshvardhan lauded the state’s efforts in random testing for COVID-19 among those suffering from a severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) and influenza-like illness (ILI) in every district.

“I don’t think any district or any state can match these efforts,” he said adding that he had been citing the example of Karnataka in his interactions with other states.

He noted that there has been a surge in cases in Belgavi and Kalaburgi and asked the state government to continue surveillance among SARI/ILI cases.

Harshvardhan also lauded the very proactive approach of the state government in contact tracing exercise carried out in Davangere where a nurse who had travelled in the district spread the virus.

The minister also asked the state that attention be accorded to the provisioning of non-COVID-19 essential health services such as immunisation drives, TB case tracing and treatment, providing blood transfusion for dialysis patients, treatment of cancer patients, ANC of pregnant women.

Harshvardhan also stated that the Ayushman Bharat-Health & Wellness Centres could be used for screening for hypertension, diabetes and three types of cancers.