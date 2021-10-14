Centre's mega outreach plan to mark 100-crore Covid vaccination mark: Report

As India nears the 100-crore Covid-19 vaccination landmark, the Narendra Modi-led government has chalked out a plan to showcase it as a major achievement in a battle against the pandemic, according to a report by NDTV quoting sources.

Under the mega outreach plan, BJP leaders have been asked to visit vaccination centres that clocked 100 per cent vaccination and share videos and photographs of the events with the main focus on poll-bound states, including Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

The saffron party is also planning to use the opportunity to spread awareness about the centre's other welfare schemes.

Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had noted that India's Covid-19 vaccination will cross the landmark of 100 crore vaccine doses in a few days. "With around 97 crore vaccine doses administered so far, the numbers are expected to reach the 100 crore milestone next week, likely on October 19 or 20," he had said.

The vaccination programme has reportedly slowed down slightly due to the festivals of Durga Puja and Navratri. However, the government is planning to step up the drive after Dussehra.

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 96 crore with more than 32 lakh jabs being administered on Wednesday.

