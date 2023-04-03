Centre's net direct tax collection rises 18% to Rs 16.61 lakh cr in FY23

Govt's net direct tax collection rises 18% YoY in 22-23

Refunds worth over Rs 3.07 lakh crore were issued in 2022-23, which ended on March 31

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 03 2023, 20:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2023, 21:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Net direct tax collections rose by 18 per cent to Rs 16.61 lakh crore in the 2022-23 fiscal, exceeding the revised estimates (RE).

The gross collection of direct taxes (before adjusting for refunds) for 2022-23 stands at Rs 19.68 lakh crore, a growth of 20.33 per cent over the gross collection of Rs 16.36 lakh crore in FY2021-22, the finance ministry said.

The provisional figures of direct tax collections for the financial year (FY) 2022-23 show that net collections are at Rs 16.61 lakh crore, compared to Rs 14.12 lakh crore in the preceding FY 2021-22, representing an increase of 17.63 per cent, the ministry said in a statement.

The Budget Estimates (BE) for direct tax revenue in the Union Budget for 2022-23 were fixed at Rs 14.20 lakh crore, and the Revised Estimates (RE) were pegged higher at Rs 16.50 lakh crore.

The net direct tax collections, which include taxes from individuals and corporations, have exceeded the BE by 16.97 per cent and RE by 0.69 per cent, the ministry added.

Refunds worth over Rs 3.07 lakh crore were issued in 2022-23, which ended on March 31.

India News
Taxes
Direct Tax

