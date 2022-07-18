Centre's panels pitch for overhauling eldercare

The lives of senior citizens could get better in the coming days as expert panels appointed by the Centre have recommended much-needed changes to improve eldercare in the country.

Rules for preferential treatment of senior citizens in public places, round-the-clock access to mechanisms for reporting abuse, SOPs for hospices and old age homes are some of the steps recommended by experts roped in by the Union ministry of justice and welfare.

These suggestions come while the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill 2019 languishes in Parliament.

According to the 2011 Census, India has 104 mn senior citizens, many of whom complain of abuse at the hands of their children.

A report from HelpAge India states that 82 per cent of senior citizens stay with their families, of whom 35 per cent have faced abuse in the hands of their children, indicating the need for overhauling eldercare.

The problem can only worsen as the elderly population is projected to grow to 194 mn by 2031, as per an estimate by the National Statistical Office.

Eldercare

The ministry formed three panels to look at ways to transform the lives of senior citizens.

One of the panels, headed by architect Mansoor Dalal of the Association of Senior Living in India (ASLI), has laid down rules for minimum standards for senior care homes in India.

Another panel chaired by Emeritus Professor Dr Vinod Kumar of the St Stephen’s Hospital did the same for home care and hospices for the elderly. A third panel headed by Sugandhi Bala of the Tata Trust is looking at ways to protect life and property of senior citizens.

As per the recommendations of the panel headed by Bala, apart from 24/7 access to a mechanism for complaints of abuse, senior citizens in each state should also have a Special Police Force Unit, with an officer not below the rank of a Deputy Superintendent, for their help.

Additionally, the report recommends a District Coordination Committee, headed by a retired district judge, for matters related to senior citizens.

The panel also recommends affordable geriatic care, access to adequate housing, nutrition, mental healthcare and physical safety. It also calls for affordable access to all channels of communication.

For hospices, the panel headed by Dr Kumar has recommended that all these facilities should be registered and that they be available round the clock on all days of the week.

“Hospice services shall comprise an interdisciplinary team of physician, nurse, social worker, clinical psychologist and counselor available 24×7, all days of week including holidays (sic),” the recommendation states.