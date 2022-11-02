Centres sanctions Rs 32 cr for Tiptur bypass work

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 32.50 crore for widening of the bypass stretch of National Highway-206 (new no NH-73) in Tiptur city limit.

The 10 km bypass stretch of the National Highway will be widened from existing two lanes to four lanes, the Minister tweeted.

The State Public Works Department would execute the work as per the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry guidelines, said the Minister.