Centre's sop fails to end GST deadlock

The GST Council on Monday failed to reach a consensus on the compensation issue, with 10 non-BJP-ruled states demanding that the full amount be paid this year and the Centre alone raise money for that.

This despite the Centre agreeing to increase the compensation amount the states need to borrow and Council approving the extension of cess levy beyond 2022 to pay for states’ shortfall.

Some of the states even reminded Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman not to take them “for granted”. Amid the stand-off, the issue was postponed to the next meeting on October 12. But the minister said the compensation cess of Rs 20,000 crore collected this year will be disbursed tonight.

“I was reminded I can’t take anybody for granted. I don’t take anyone for granted. I am open to more talks,” Sitharaman said.

Karnataka, Goa and Assam said that states which have given their preferences, should be allowed to borrow.

The total shortfall in collection of GST is estimated at Rs 2.35 lakh crore.

But the Centre has divided the amount between Covid and non-Covid shortfall and arrived at a decision that only Rs 97,000 crore is on account of non-Covid losses to states, which it said it would completely refund. The amount was raised to Rs 1.10 lakh crore on Monday.

The cess amount due to Karnataka is over Rs 13,000 crore.

The compensation cess issue is expected to snowball into a major debate with elections due in three crucial non-BJP ruled states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala in May next year. These three have been vehemently opposing the proposed borrowing formula.

Major decisions were, from January 2021, taxpayers with turnover of less than Rs 5 crore will not be required to file monthly returns and satellite launches of ISRO and Antrix are exempted from GST.