Ceremonial parade held on Air Force Day in Chandigarh

A ceremonial parade was held at the air force station here on Saturday morning on the occasion of 90th anniversary celebrations of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari inspected the parade which was followed by a march-past.

Air-Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, Air Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran was among senior IAF officers present on the occasion.

Also Read: Indian Air Force to induct women agniveers from next year

When the IAF chief arrived, an ensign formation performed by 3 Mi-17V5 helicopters, led by Wing Commander Vishal Jain, did a fly-past.

Nearly 80 military aircraft and helicopters will participate later in the day in an Air Force Day fly-past at the Sukhna Lake complex here.

The IAF is expected to put up a spectacular show with the range of aircraft at its disposal as part the celebrations.

Also Watch | IAF looking at 10% females in Air Force: Chief VR Chaudhari

It is for the first time that the IAF has decided to hold its annual Air Force Day parade and fly-past outside the Delhi-NCR.

President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the aerial show at Sukhna Lake.

Air Force Day marks the official induction of the IAF in 1932.