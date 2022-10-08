Ceremonial parade held on Air Force Day in Chandigarh

Air Force Day marks the official induction of the IAF in 1932

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Oct 08 2022, 12:01 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2022, 12:13 ist
Air Force personnel perform a march-past during 90th anniversary celebrations of Indian Air Force. Credit: PTI Photo

A ceremonial parade was held at the air force station here on Saturday morning on the occasion of 90th anniversary celebrations of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari inspected the parade which was followed by a march-past.

Air-Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, Air Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran was among senior IAF officers present on the occasion.

When the IAF chief arrived, an ensign formation performed by 3 Mi-17V5 helicopters, led by Wing Commander Vishal Jain, did a fly-past.

Nearly 80 military aircraft and helicopters will participate later in the day in an Air Force Day fly-past at the Sukhna Lake complex here.

The IAF is expected to put up a spectacular show with the range of aircraft at its disposal as part the celebrations.

It is for the first time that the IAF has decided to hold its annual Air Force Day parade and fly-past outside the Delhi-NCR.

President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the aerial show at Sukhna Lake.

Air Force Day marks the official induction of the IAF in 1932. 

