Chacha Choudhary and MDH 'Dadaji': Not quite the same

Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, the MDH owner and CEO, passed away at the age of 98, on Thursday morning. As soon as word broke of his sad demise, users took to various social media platforms to mourn his demise, and send their condolences.

One tweet in particular, stood out as it drew parallels between Mahashay Dharampal Gulati and the Diamond comics character of Chacha Chaudhry.

I was today years old when I found out that MDH Chacha- Mahashay Dharampal Gulati did not inspire the Diamond comics character of Chacha Chaudhry.

On the face of it, both Chacha Choudhary and Gulati bear an uncanny resemblance, and one would be forgiven if they were to think that they are the same. So who is Chacha Choudhary, and how did he come about to be associated with the MDH owner?

Chacha Choudhary is an Indian comic character, created by cartoonist Pran Kumar Sharma in 1971. He is described as a frail, elderly, and highly intelligent middle-class Indian who uses his intelligence and wooden stick to fight evil and find solutions.

The Chacha Choudhary comics, which are made and sold by Diamond Comics, have over the years, been sold in millions, and have been adapted as a cartoon series, twice, in 2002, and 2019.

Gulati, on the other hand, rose to fame while appearing on television advertisements for his spice products in the mid-90s, well into the previous decade. 'Dadaji', as he is fondly called, was the face of his products during this period.

His presence in the advertisements, and the catchy jingle that made them popular among a majority of Indians.

Another factor that adds to their uncanny resemblance is their attire. Gulati's attire has remained the same for over decades, sporting his white moustache and red turban. Choudhary's attire too is quite similar. He too sports a long, white moustache, covers his head with a red turban, and looks the same age as 'Dadaji'.

However, the two have no links, barring their identical appearances. Perhaps, in a parallel universe, they might have been the same person.