Chahar claims Malaysian Airlines misplaced his luggage, alleges food not served during travel

Chahar claims Malaysian Airlines misplaced his luggage

Malaysian Airlines sent Chahar a complaint link on twitter but the cricketer said that it didn't open

PTI
PTI, Mirpur,
  • Dec 03 2022, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2022, 14:38 ist
Deepak Chahar. Credit: AFP Photo

India seamer Deepak Chahar on Saturday claimed that the Malayasian Airlines misplaced his luggage when he was travelling to Dhaka from New Zealand and he was not served food even as he was flying business class.

Chahar joined the Indian squad in Bangladesh for the three-match ODI series, starting Sunday.

"Had a worse experience travelling with Malaysia airlines @MAS .first they changed our flight without telling us and no food in Business class. Now we have been waiting for our luggage from last 24hours. Imagine we have a game to play tomorrow," Chahar tweeted on Saturday morning before team's training session.

Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar were all flying from Christchurch to Dhaka via Kuala Lumpur after completing the ODI assignment in New Zealand.

Suryakumar Yadav (rested due to workload) and Umran Malik had flown back to India. Malik however will now travel to Bangladesh after being named injured Mohammed Shami's replacement in the ODI squad.

Malaysian Airlines sent Chahar a complaint link on twitter but the cricketer said that it didn't open.

"May be unavoidable due to operational, weather-related, and technical reasons. We apologise for the inconvenience caused," the airlines replied on twitter about the change in flight.

Deepak Chahar
India News

