Chairman of Nova cycles Harmohinder Pahwa dies of cardiac arrest

PTI
PTI, Ludhiana,
  • Sep 12 2021, 18:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2021, 18:23 ist
He is survived by his son and two daughters. Credit: iStock Photo

Noted industrialist Harmohinder Singh Pahwa, the chairman and managing director of Nova cycles, died of cardiac arrest here on Sunday at the age of 76.

He is survived by his son and two daughters.

Pahwa had gone to a local club where he suffered a heart attack. He was immediately taken to a private hospital where he breathed his last.

D S Chawla, the president of United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association said, "All his life he (Pahwa) worked for the growth of the cycle industry. He was a gentleman industrialist." 

His cremation will take place after one of his daughters return from London. 

