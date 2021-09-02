Chandan Mitra's demise leaves void in Indian journalism, says President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday condoled the passing away of veteran journalist Chandan Mitra and said his demise leaves a void in Indian journalism.

Former BJP MP Mitra passed way on Wednesday night.

"Shri Chandan Mitra was an outstanding journalist and his stint as a parliamentarian added to his reputation. His understanding of Hindi heartland and its history was profound. His demise leaves a void in Indian journalism. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends," Kovind tweeted.