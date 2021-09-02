Chandan Mitra's demise leaves void in journalism: Prez

Chandan Mitra's demise leaves void in Indian journalism, says President Kovind

Former BJP MP Mitra passed way on Wednesday night

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 02 2021, 12:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2021, 13:22 ist
Veteran journalist Chandan Mitra. Credit: Twitter/@DrChandanMitra

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday condoled the passing away of veteran journalist Chandan Mitra and said his demise leaves a void in Indian journalism.

Former BJP MP Mitra passed way on Wednesday night.

"Shri Chandan Mitra was an outstanding journalist and his stint as a parliamentarian added to his reputation. His understanding of Hindi heartland and its history was profound. His demise leaves a void in Indian journalism. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends," Kovind tweeted.

