Chandigarh: Jawan kills himself with service gun

A jawan of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon at a camp in Naryanpur district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night at the camp of CAF's 16th battalion in the Orchha police station area, located around 350 km away from here, an official said.

Constable Anil Kumar Yadav (32) shot himself with his service rifle inside his barrack while his colleagues were asleep, he said.

Other jawans woke up on hearing the gunshot and found Yadav lying in a pool of blood, he said, adding that the deceased's body was sent to a local hospital for post-mortem, he said.

Yadav, a native of Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh, was reportedly disturbed because of some personal problems, which could have triggered the extreme step, the official said.

A case has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway, he added.

Last week, the Chhattisgarh government had informed in the state Assembly that as many as 50 police personnel, including those from the paramilitary forces, had committed suicide in the state in the last two years.

At least 18 of these cases were reported from six districts of the naxal-affected Bastar division.