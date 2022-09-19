Chandigarh University to be closed till September 24 amid row over leaked video

After protests rocked the Chandigarh University campus in Punjab's Mohali over allegations that objectionable videos of several women students were recorded by a hostel student, the varsity declared holiday till September 24.
A few students left for their homes.
Two accused have been arrested and one has been detained in connection with the matter. Further probe is under way.
More to follow...
