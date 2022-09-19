'Leaked videos': Chandigarh varsity closed till Sept 24

Chandigarh University to be closed till September 24 amid row over leaked video

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 19 2022, 09:49 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2022, 09:54 ist
Students of the Chandigarh University protest on the campus after private videos of several women students were posted on social media, in Mohali, Saturday night, Sept. 17, 2022. A woman student who was allegedly involved in sharing the videos online has been apprehended. Credit: PTI Photo

After protests rocked the Chandigarh University campus in Punjab's Mohali over allegations that objectionable videos of several women students were recorded by a hostel student, the varsity declared holiday till September 24. 

A few students left for their homes. 

Also Read — Protests rock Chandigarh University over alleged objectionable videos of hostel students; 3 held

Two accused have been arrested and one has been detained in connection with the matter. Further probe is under way.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Chandigarh
Punjab
India News

What's Brewing

Westminster Abbey: A millennium entwined with royalty

Westminster Abbey: A millennium entwined with royalty

DH Toon | Will cheetahs survive the battle of big cats?

DH Toon | Will cheetahs survive the battle of big cats?

Oh, my beloved Bengaluru, I cry for thee!

Oh, my beloved Bengaluru, I cry for thee!

'Rare' Rameses II-era burial cave found in Israel

'Rare' Rameses II-era burial cave found in Israel

Fiona strengthens to hurricane as it nears Puerto Rico

Fiona strengthens to hurricane as it nears Puerto Rico

Ukrainians return to ruined towns after Russian retreat

Ukrainians return to ruined towns after Russian retreat

 