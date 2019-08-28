Chandrayaan-2 completes third manoeuvre

At 9.04 on Wednesday, ISRO scientists manoeuvred Chandrayaan-2 into what is its third, but not last, orbital trajectory tweak, before the spacecraft carries out its final descent onto the lunar surface next week.

Onboard jets were fired to bring the spacecraft on course towards its updated course, in order to enable its eventual soft-landing on the lunar surface due to take place next Saturday, September 7.

The spacecraft is currently in orbit, 179 kilometers by 1,412 kilometers over the lunar surface and all systems are normal, ISRO said.

Chandrayaan-2’s next and penultimate orbital maneuver will take place on Friday, August 30, between 6 and 7 pm.