Chandrayaan-2: ISRO releases new lunar visuals

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday released new visuals of the lunar surface and views of the Earth from the Moon, captured by the Terrain Mapping Camera-2 (TMC-2).

"Have a look of 3D view of a crater imaged by TMC-2 of #Chandrayaan2. TMC-2 provides images at 5m spatial resolution & stereo triplets (fore, nadir and aft views) for preparing DEM of the complete lunar surface", read ISRO's official Tweet.

Chandraayan-2, India's second lunar mission was approved by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on September 18, 2008, and launched under the Modi government on July 22, 2019. The spacecraft was launched by the GSLV Mk-III Launcher at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre and consisted of the Orbiter, the Vikram lander, and the Pragyan rover.

On September 6, Vikram and Pragyan were supposed to land on the Moon's south pole, but the ISRO lost communication with the lander after it deviated from its path and had a 'hard crash'. However, the Orbiter is still intact and will remain operational for the next seven years or so.