Chandrayaan-2: Moon-landing just 4 days away

On its own after separating from Chandrayaan-2’s Orbiter, the Lander Vikram is now just four days away from that final, defining moment: A soft-landing on the Moon’s South polar region on September 7.

Preparing for that terrifying descent, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Tuesday morning performed the first de-orbit manoeuvre on Vikram. The operation began at 8.50 am as planned using the Lander’s onboard propulsion system.

The entire manoeuvre lasted only four seconds. But this was adequate to place Vikram in an orbit of 104 km X 128 km. “Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon in the existing orbit and both the Orbiter and Lander are healthy,” the space agency confirmed.

The next de-orbiting manoeuvre has been scheduled between 3.30 am and 4.30 am on September 4. For Isro, the successful Orbiter-Lander separation has injected a sense of great confidence barely four days away from a game-changing lunar-landing.

Incidentally, it was for the first time in Isro’s history that two models were separated in space. The operation was meticulous, according to Isro Chairman K Sivan.

The health of the Orbiter and Lander is being constantly tracked from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru.

This is supported by the Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) antennas at Bylalu, near Bengaluru.

Chandrayaan-2 was launched aboard the GSLV-Mk III launcher from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. Till date, the spacecraft has undertaken all its manoeuvres with high precision. The final soft-landing in the Moon’s south polar region will be the icing on the cake.