Chandrayaan-3 leaves earth's orbit, heads towards moon

Taking India’s third lunar exploration mission closer to realisation, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) performed a crucial translunar injection early on Tuesday, completing Chandrayaan-3’s orbits around the earth and placing it on the translunar orbit.

ISRO said a successful perigee-firing manoeuvre performed at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network here – between midnight and 1 am – has injected the spacecraft into the translunar orbit. With the manoeuvre, the mission has entered a five-day transfer trajectory phase before it progresses to its moon-centric phase.

“As it arrives at the moon, the Lunar-Orbit Injection (LOI) is planned for August 5, 2023,” ISRO said.

The 2145.01-kg propulsion module will carry the lander and rover from the injection orbit to a 100-km lunar orbit.

Through a series of manoeuvres in the moon-centric phase, the space agency proposes to bring the spacecraft to the 100-km circular orbit and attempt a landing on August 23.

The moon-centric phase will begin with the LOI and is proposed to progress with a moon-bound manoeuvre phase, followed by the separation of the lander module from the propulsion module, a de-boost phase, and pre-landing phase before the mission enters the landing phase.

Chandrayaan-3 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota on July 14. ISRO completed the mission’s earth-bound manoeuvres – five of them – on July 25, achieving a 127,603 km x 236 km orbit.