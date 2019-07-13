Chandrayan-2: Isro chairman prays at Tirumala temple

Indian Space Research Organization (Isro) chairman K Sivan visited Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirumala on Saturday and offered prayers to the lord.

The Isro team placed a miniature model of the lunar orbiter at the feet of the lord and sought blessings.

K Sivan was given a warm welcome at the entrance by the Temple officials and priests. After darshan of the Lord he was given Sri Vari Prasadam with Vedic hymns at Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the temple premises.

After prayers, Sivan told media that all the arrangements for Chandrayaan-2 have been completed.

“GSLV Mk 3 will fly into the space at 2.51 am on Monday. After the successful launch, the lander will reach the south pole of moon in two months," he said.

"The technology we are using for soft landing is new. At the same time we will also receive valuable lessons on the science of moon's atmosphere," he said adding that it is a significant launch for the nation.

'Not auspicious'

A prominent astrologer J U B Sastry of Paraasara Institute of Astrological Studies and Research, Hyderabad, in a mail to the Isro chairman expressed concern over the muhurat (timing) of the launch of Chandrayan-2.

"I am writing this to alert you so that you can take utmost care and precautions removing any technical loopholes or negative factors that may create obstacles at the time of launching or after launching of the prestigious Mission that will bring immense name and fame to our country’s space research program and make every Indian proud," he said.

He said that research and critical examination of the natal chart of the proposed launching of the Chandrayaan-2 Mission scheduled at 02.51 hours IST on July 15 from Sriharikota space station shows that it contains the powerful negative astrological factors that didn’t give success to the PSLV-C39/IRNSS-1H mission in 2017.

Explaining the negative astrological factors he wrote, the natal chart shows that all planets except for Venus are located in Rahu shadow as in the natal chart of the unsuccessful PSLV-C39/IRNSS-1H launch. Similarly, the 10th house receives the influence of three planets of separation— Saturn, Rahu and Mars.

“When I examined the natal charts of the recent successful Missions of PSLV 45 and 46, the above astrological factors were not present in their charts. Wishing your team of scientists all the best and the Chandrayaan 2 Mission a grand success,” he said.