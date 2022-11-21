Chandru Iyer appointed British Deputy High Commissioner

Chandru Iyer appointed British Deputy High Commissioner

His mandate is to bolster the UK’s relations with the two States, deepening govt, business and people links, said a statement from the British Deputy High Commission

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 21 2022, 19:13 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2022, 19:13 ist
Chandru Iyer. Credit: Twitter/@chandruiyer

Chandru Iyer has been appointed as the United Kingdom’s new Deputy High Commissioner for Karnataka and Kerala and based in Bengaluru. He would also serve as Deputy Trade Commissioner (investment), South Asia.

His mandate is to bolster the UK’s relations with the two States, deepening government, business and people links, said a statement from the British Deputy High Commission. In addition to his trade responsibilities, he would promote the UK as a preferred destination for foreign direct investment from India and the wider region, it said.

“Chandru’s crossborder international business development experience will help further strengthen the strong relationship between the UK and South Asia,” the Deputy High Commission said.

Commencing his role in November 2022, Chandru would focus on strengthening partnership with the government, promotion of business and trade links and bolster people-to-people relationships among Karnataka, Kerala, and the UK, the statement said.

