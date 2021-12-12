Channi arrives late for Congress rally in Jaipur

Channi arrives late for Congress rally in Jaipur; meets Sonia, Rahul at airport

He met the top party leaders at the Jaipur airport while they were returning to the national capital

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh/Jaipur,
  • Dec 12 2021, 18:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2021, 18:48 ist
Congress sources in Jaipur said Channi did not go to the rally venue. Credit: Twitter/@CHARANJITCHANNI

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi could not attend a Congress rally in Jaipur on Sunday as his arrival in the city got delayed and he met party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at the airport while they were returning to Delhi.

"The chief minister got delayed by a few minutes due to some technical reasons related to the helicopter," a senior official at the CMO told PTI in a text message.

Congress sources in Jaipur said Channi did not go to the rally venue.

He met the top party leaders at the Jaipur airport while they were returning to the national capital, the CMO official said.

Channi put out a tweet with photos of him meeting Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi.

"With the backbone@INC India, Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji and @Rahul Gandhi Ji, after the completion of a very successful, national and massive #Mehangai Hatao Rally, held in Jaipur to draw the country's attention towards price rise and inflation," he said in the tweet.

The Congress had organised the rally in Jaipur against the rising inflation. 

