Chargesheet can't be put in public domain: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that, unlike an FIR, the chargesheet is not a public document which could be put on a website since it would violate the rights of the accused, the victim and the investigating agency.

"Putting the FIR on the website cannot be equated with putting the charge sheets, along with the relevant documents, on the public domain and on the websites of the state governments," a bench of Justices M R Shah and C T Ravikumar said.

The top court dismissed a PIL by RTI activist and investigative journalist Saurav Das in this regard as misconceived and misplaced.

"If all the charge sheets and relevant documents produced along are put on the public domain or on the websites of the state governments it will be contrary to the Scheme of the Criminal Procedure Code and it may as such violate the rights of the accused as well as the victim and/or even the investigating agency (sic)," the bench said.

Appearing for Das, advocate Prashant Bhushan put his reliance upon the Supreme Court's decision in the Youth Bar Association of India (2016), which directed copies of FIRs to be published within 24 hours of their registration on the police websites or on the websites of the state governments.

The order had indeed induced transparency in the working of the criminal justice system. While FIRs are based on unsubstantiated allegations, chargesheets are filed after due investigation, so the logic for disclosure applied more strongly here, he said.

The bench, however, said the direction, passed in the interest of the accused to prevent harassment and to allow relief from the competent court, cannot be stretched to the public at large so far as the chargesheets are concerned.